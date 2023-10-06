DocGo’s (DCGO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DCGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.94 million, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $735,535 over the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

