Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $630.00 price target on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.13.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $554.77. 1,417,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.