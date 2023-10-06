Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

