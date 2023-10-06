Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMCI. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 97,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,926. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

