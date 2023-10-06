SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $305.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.90.

SEDG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 409,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,937. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.77.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

