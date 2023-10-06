Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.07. 570,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $82.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.