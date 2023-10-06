ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
CLRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 16,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The company has a market cap of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.