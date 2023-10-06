ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 16,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The company has a market cap of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.