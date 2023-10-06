Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $44.21

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $38.75. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 1,822,696 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 16.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $2,010,253.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,543 shares of company stock worth $21,567,026 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

