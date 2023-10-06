Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 576,196 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,196 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STLA opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

