Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.26. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $194.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

