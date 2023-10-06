Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $24.36 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $313.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

