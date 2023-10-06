Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

