Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $40,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

CSX opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

