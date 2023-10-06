Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 35,544 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.40 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.