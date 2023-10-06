MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 235,692 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in V.F. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 206.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.