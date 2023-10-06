MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 159.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $273.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

