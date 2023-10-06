IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 9,302 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 356,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,665. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

