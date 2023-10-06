IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.40 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WRK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 1,040,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

