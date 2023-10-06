IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,830 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 340,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

