IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,958,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.59. 6,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.13 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

