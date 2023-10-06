IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 297 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.30. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

