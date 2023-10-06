American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.37. 888,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

