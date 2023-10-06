Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. 212,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.