Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 285.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. 1,604,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,874. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

