Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,069 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 511,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,219. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

