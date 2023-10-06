Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 275.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $376.16. The stock had a trading volume of 281,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

