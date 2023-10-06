Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.52. The stock had a trading volume of 230,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,735. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.09 and its 200-day moving average is $604.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

