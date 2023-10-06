Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.95. 429,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,468. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

