Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,444.40 ($17.46).

SN traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 965.20 ($11.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a market cap of £8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,631.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.87. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($15.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.

In related news, insider Roberto Quarta bought 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £58,823.71 ($71,103.24). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

