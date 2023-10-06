PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.38

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.38 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 2182499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,974,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

