Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRRWF

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.