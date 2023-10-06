Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 492,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,836. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

