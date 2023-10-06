Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of GORO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 41,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

