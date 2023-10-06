Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,436. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
