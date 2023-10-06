Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,436. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.