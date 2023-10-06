Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. 296,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

