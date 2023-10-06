MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $132.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

