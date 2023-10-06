StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

