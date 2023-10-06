United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

