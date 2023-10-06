Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 1,372,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,878,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

