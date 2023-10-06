TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $127.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.10.

NYSE:TFII traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

