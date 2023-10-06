Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 715,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $141,858.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,790 shares of company stock worth $7,625,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.