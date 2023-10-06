Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $530.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $550.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.17. 79,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,653. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.