Citigroup Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $8.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,826. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $651.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $638,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Repay by 5,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Repay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $443,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

