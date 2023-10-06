Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 380,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,509. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

