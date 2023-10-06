Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

