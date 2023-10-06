Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.74.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
