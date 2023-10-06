Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

