ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.44 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $506,786.33 and $38.44 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00098341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

