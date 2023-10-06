OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $64.95 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

