StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA remained flat at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $98,284,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after buying an additional 289,913 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

