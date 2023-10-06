Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.85% from the stock’s current price.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 132,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

