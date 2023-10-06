Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 549,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,582. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 369.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

